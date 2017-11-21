*Menu
Turkey for Salvation Army

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
User-submitted story by Dale Humphries

LaDonna Hengst and Dale Humphries deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to the Salvation Army from VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary.

