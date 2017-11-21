- A Whopper of an honor: Local company named top Burger King franchisee (11/15/17)3
State transportation needs funds
I commend Rep. Kathy Swan and the other state lawmakers who recognize that more funds are needed for transportation in Missouri. Nobody likes to raise taxes, but we must maintain and expand our highways to have a strong economy. And Missouris roads and bridges havent been getting the attention they need for several years.
The Missouri Department of Transportation had a big credibility problem. It started back in the 90s when they made promises they never kept. And that lack of credibility left most of us unwilling to consider additional funding, even though it has been needed for some time. But under new leadership, it appears the department has changed and now can be trusted to carry out its mission in an efficient and transparent manner.
I think an increase in fuel tax is the fairest way to generate the needed funds, because its tied directly to highway use. I know electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more common, and with ever-increasing fuel efficiency, fuel tax will decrease over the years. But its more appropriate than sales tax or other sources, unless of course we want to track everyones mileage and have them pay accordingly. (Personally, I think the government and other entities track too much of our activities now.)
I hope the legislators agree on a plan. Otherwise, our roads will run to ruin.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau
