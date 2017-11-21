Zonta recognizes women who lead and inspire

Editorial

Every year the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau recognizes several women for the roles they play to make our community a better place to live, learn, play and work.

This year it so happens one of the women honored is a woman were especially fond of, Wendy Kurka Rust, the matriarch of Rust Communications, the parent company of the Southeast Missourian. Wendy Rust is wife of company founder Gary Rust and mother of Rex and Jon K. Rust, co-presidents.

Wendy Rust was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. As she has done so many times throughout her life, Wendy aimed to deflect attention, saying the award wasnt about her, but about the many people who had encouraged and aided her along the way.

Those who are close to her know Wendy Rust is one of the most encouraging and helpful people youll ever meet. Her warmness and generosity has helped and guided so many over the years.

Wendy has a big heart, having studied as an artist. Shes a devoted mom, and those who attended the event came to understand how the loss of a 14-month-old daughter and two close family members shaped her outlook. She lost Robin in an automobile accident along with her father, Jerry Kurka, and her sister, Sally.

When she died, she left me a gift that made my life more meaningful, Rust said. Her tragedy brought compassion, empathy and love in my heart for all those who have crosses to bear, and I found out then, thats everyone.

I learned that its how we handle those challenges that gives meaning and purpose to life, Wendy said.

What a beautiful and bittersweet testimony.

Judge Mary Russell, a Missouri Supreme Court justice honored by the Zonta Club, was one of the first handful of female judges in the state of Missouri. In her acceptance speech, she encouraged women to Be a dream maker and encouraged women to help educate and mentor others.

Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, was selected as the Woman of Achievement winner. According to an article by Marybeth Niederkorn, Hill said people often ask her whether her role in helping abused women is depressing. The opposite is true, Hill said.

Its so amazingly transformational, Hill said. We are empowering women in ways that could literally save their lives, and I am truly grateful.

Other nominees for the Woman of Achievement Award included: Bridget Watson, Rekha Patterson, Gina Raffety, Kathy Mangels, Kim Voelker and Elizabeth Glastetter.

We are grateful, too, that Hill, Russell, Wendy Rust and so many other women are challenging themselves, helping others and providing examples not just for other women, but for everyone, regardless of age or gender. Thank you to the Zonta Club for recognizing these women, and congratulations to all of the finalists for the awards. You inspire all of us.