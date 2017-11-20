*Menu
World Diabetes Day at Guardian Angel School

Monday, November 20, 2017
Pictured are the kindergarten students. Starting at the top and going clockwise are: Ashtyn Pobst, Baker Mattingly, Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Riley Ramsey, Liam LeGrand, & Veronica Seyer.

On Tuesday, November 14, everyone had the "blues" at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Actually, almost everyone wore blue that day for World Diabetes Day. Mrs. Cindy Seyer and her kindergarten class had the idea to wear blue to show awareness of diabetes. The idea blossomed into a text message being sent to the parents and staff on Monday evening. One by one, students and staff walked through the doors Tuesday morning wearing blue. This was done to support one of our kindergarten students, Baker Mattingly, who has suffered with diabetes for several years. He also has a younger brother with diabetes. Our prayer is that one day there will be a cure for this disease.

