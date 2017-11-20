*Menu
Thanksgiving Celebration @ Guardian Angel School

Monday, November 20, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
St. Raphael's house members sit together while eating their Thanksgiving meal.

The archangel houses at Guardian Angel School in Oran not only play games as a family but also eat their Thanksgiving meal as a family. On Wednesday, November 15, our cooks, Robin Watkins and Susan Diebold, prepared a Thanksgiving feast, including turkey & pumpkin pie, for the students and staff. Our very talented Teal Mangels decorated the tables and walls and the 7th & 8th graders made the decorations and set up the tables. A special table was even prepared for the pre-k students and their teacher, since they do not participate in the house groups. Everyone enjoyed fellowship and a delicious meal, and told what he/she was thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.

A table full of pre-k students and teachers enjoy their Thanksgiving meal while older students get their plates filled by the cooks.
Turkeys adorn the tables as St. Uriel's house members eat and chat.
