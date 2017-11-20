Boy Scouts Collect for Annual Scouting For Food

Boys Scouts from Troop 210 in Jackson, MO collected about 2,000 items in the annual Scouting for Food drive on Saturday, November 18, 2017. Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food is the largest single day food drive in the U.S. 2017 was the 33rd year with 1.98 million items collected nationwide. Scouts pictured left to right: Pierce Bisher, Nathan Steele, Justin Fluegge, Alex Sells, Kyle Craigmiles and Bronson Wideknecht.