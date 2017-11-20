- Man transitioning to woman killed herself in Cape City Jail in June; news comes from architect's pitch in Kansas (2/15/18)2
Salvation Army hopes for strong red kettle campaign after shortfall last year
The Salvation Armys signature red kettles hit storefronts Friday, erecting bell-ringer poles in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area to kick off this years holiday-kettle fundraiser one of the organizations largest of the year.
Last years season fell $50,000 short of the organizations $300,000 goal, which led to cutbacks in its meals program, emergency-assistance funding and staff salaries.
The budgeting burdens from last years shortcomings now rest on the shoulders of Lts. Matthew and Virginia DeGonia. The couple, which hailed from Granite City, Illinois, and Owensville, Missouri, respectively, replaced the Salvation Armys previous directors, Ronnie and Bridgette Amick, on June 28.
As the fiscal year gets closer to the end towards August and September we had to start going, OK, what are we going to have to cut back to pay our bills? Matthew DeGonia said.
Looking to the future, Matthew hopes improved fundraising efforts this year could help the Salvation Army bounce back with a strong start to 2018 by improving the campaigns infrastructure and logistics.
We have to kind of build a strategy, he said. So you look at the busiest days people are there Thursday, Friday and Saturday and try to optimize those hours you get.
With online shopping reducing retail markets, another large obstacle facing the Salvation Army is the modern shoppers lack of dollar bills and coins.
Bell ringers may be equipped with one of two DipJars, which accept donations through electronic-payment methods, but Matthew noted the new system still is a work in progress.
Theyre pretty sporadic, because we only have two of them, he said. Its kind of hit-and-miss. Well probably have one out this week sometime at Schnucks.
The organizations full holiday-kettle campaign runs until Dec. 23, consisting of bell-ringers outside of 16 retail locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville.
DeGonia said volunteers always are welcome, and applications may be submitted online at tsacapegirardeau.org, where those interested can choose dates, times and locations to volunteer.
Well meet them at the kettle and have a bell and an apron for them, DeGonia said. We were pretty close to our goal last year, but I think with the slight changes weve made this year, well be able to meet the goal. So were excited were excited for the season.