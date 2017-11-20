Cape attorney Brandon Cooper to run for judge

Cape Girardeau lawyer Brandon Cooper has announced he will seek election next year to the position of Division III associate circuit judge of Cape Girardeau County.

Cooper, who lives in Cape Girardeau, is a member of the Moss & Cooper Law Firm.

Cooper is the second lawyer to jump into the race to replace Judge Gary Kamp, who has said he will not seek re-election.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Frank Miller announced his candidacy in October.

Both candidates are Republicans, assuring there will be a primary contest for the seat in August.

Cooper has been in private practice for more than five years. During that time, his practice has focused mainly on criminal, family and personal injury law.

He promised, if elected, he would always keep honesty and integrity in the forefront of all decisions made at the bench.

Cooper said in a news release, The law affects peoples lives, and thus applying the law to any particular case should be done with the utmost respect for those principles.

He added, I hope to follow in the footsteps of the many local judges who have served with the same honesty and integrity with which I wish to serve.

Jeff Brune, Coopers campaign treasurer, called the candidate a respected lawyer and community leader.

Cooper is a member of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club and has served on the advisory board for the Cape Girardeau municipal golf course.

He is a member of the National Rifle Association and an active member of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club.

I have always enjoyed being involved with public service in some capacity, he said.

I believe my legal background in both criminal and civil law makes me a well-rounded candidate for the Division III bench, he said in the release.

Cooper attends La Croix United Methodist Church and volunteers to assist the Safe House for Women and Jefferson Elementary School.

A graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Cooper attended Southeast Missouri State University before earning his bachelors degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

He obtained his law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

