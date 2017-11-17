Crash kills scooter passenger, injures driver

A hit-and-run crash in Cape Girardeau County killed a passenger on a scooter and injured the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Vickie Williams, 33, of Scott City, the patrol said.

The crash occurred at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on Route AB, just west of County Road 219.

Williams and the driver, Bryan Kinder, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, were thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said. Both were taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where Williams was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the patrol said Kinder suffered minor injuries.

Officers have no description of the striking vehicle. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, Parrott said.

The patrol is examining the scooter for possible forensic evidence, Parrott said.

Anyone who may have saw the incident or thought they may have hit a deer should contact authorities, he said.

"We are going to do everything we can to find that vehicle," Parrott said.