Craft fairs will bring thousands to Cape Girardeau this weekend

Andrew J. Whitaker Order this photo

The weekend before Thanksgiving is the weekend for craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, tempting shoppers with handmade items from food to artworks to jewelry to clothing.

For its 47th annual craft fair, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will fill out the Show Me Center and the Osage Centre with hundreds of vendors for thousands of shoppers.

Sara Steffens, Arts Council director, said she's excited about this year's event, which is her first as director.

Last year, she said, an estimated 14,000 people visited the two-day, two-venue event.

The $5 price of admission covers both venues for both days, Steffens said.

This year, vendors again will have booths at the Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St. and the Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway.

Doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"We have over 300 vendors [total] that do authentic handmade items," Steffens said. "Pretty much anything you can think of: food, nuts, fudge. We have people who make their own jewelry, stamped jewelry or out of forks and knives and utensils. That's really neat," Steffens added.

Some woodworkers will bring their tools and be working as people shop, Steffens said, or people who make wearable art might bring an embroidery machine to do on-the-spot custom work.

"People can have their name put on, or a nice saying," Steffens said.

Steffens said each vendor must sell only handmade items, and this craft fair also aims for a variety of vendors.

Steffens said there isn't a limit placed on how many vendors of a given item are allowed, exactly.

There is a vetting process to ensure vendors are working handmade, she said, but the council is looking for a well-rounded offering.

"We never want to turn anybody away," Steffens said. "We just want to make sure we provide that variety."

Several vendors make jewelry, for example, she said, but different artisans use different materials, so that assures shoppers will have a lot to choose from.

With more than 100 booths at the Osage Centre and 194 at the Show Me Center, Steffens said, there's plenty of room for variety.

The vendor booth fees and price of admission go back to the Arts Council, Steffens said, but the Show Me Center and Osage Centre are rented out, just like any other organization wanting to use them would.

The money also goes toward Arts Council programming throughout the year, Steffens said.

Making sure shoppers come home with the perfect gift for a loved one is what she's looking forward to.

That, and the food.

"The food is my favorite part," Steffens said of the cake pops, desserts, fudge and spiced nuts, sourdough bread, homemade jams and jellies, homemade Christmas candies and so on.

Other handmade items including framed original artwork, sculptures, pottery, toys, quilted baby apparel and wreaths will be on display as well, she said.

Pertinent address:

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Craft Fairs this weekend

* Crafts, Gifts, and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday -- admission $2 Friday and Saturday, free Sunday

* SADI'S 3rd Annual Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 755 S. Kingshighway -- free admission

* Holiday Bazaar at the National Guard Armory from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2626 Independence St. -- free admission

* First annual Craft Show at Apostolic Promise Church from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road -- free admission