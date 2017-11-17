Scouting for Food pickup is Saturday

On Saturday, area Boy Scouts will be picking up the blue bags distributed to homes last weekend.

Scouting for Food is an effort to help stock local food pantries before the holidays, said district executive for the Boy Scouts Ashley Duerst.

Residents should have bags with items on their doorsteps by 9 a.m. Saturday, Duerst said.

Bags may also be dropped off at Goodwill or at the Boy Scout office, 3000 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau.

Items especially needed are boxed instant potatoes and pasta, canned goods including meat, vegetables, fruit, soup, beef stew, chili, beans, fish and peanut butter, Duerst said.