State audit: Bollinger County tax levies violate state law; county commission disagrees

Bollinger County officials could be sued for failing to correct sales-tax levies that exceed the maximum rates allowed by law, according to a state audit.

By continuing to maintain those levies, the county commission has put the county at risk of litigation and financial loss, the audit stated.

If the sales-tax-levy issue was litigated, and the county ordered to discontinue collection of sales-tax levies exceeding the statutory maximum, the county would lose a significant funding source and could have to refund the excess sales-tax collections, the audit stated.

But Presiding Commissioner Travis Elfrink said Thursday a St. Louis attorney has advised the commission the sales taxes are legal as levied because they were approved by voters.

The county commission responded in the audit report it does not plan to change any of the sales-tax levies because they were approved by the voters, and the county cannot risk the potential loss of revenue, according to the auditors office.

The issue was identified in three previous audit reports, but county officials have not corrected the problem, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a news release Wednesday.

The audit recommended the commissioners consult with legal counsel to review the various sales tax levies and determine which are valid and what further steps to take.

Galloway said, Resolving problems and ensuring proper oversight in a countys operations are necessary to adequately serve the public.

She said, Citizens deserve fair and transparent treatment by their elected officials, which includes not being burdened with excessive taxation.

Bollinger County government received an overall rating of fair in the audit, which recommended better accounting controls and procedures be adopted.

The audit called for improvements in accounting practices within the prosecuting attorneys office and sheriffs office, according to the news release. Implementing the recommendations in the report would reduce the likelihood of errors or potential misuse of funds in those offices, the auditors office said.

County officials said steps are being taken to implement recommendations about the prosecuting attorneys and sheriffs offices.

The audit also found the county does not reconcile fuel usage to fuel purchases.

Six of the countys nine bulk fuel tanks are not equipped with fuel meters. As a result, fuel pumped from the tanks is not accounted for properly or monitored by county officials, the audit found.

Elfrink, the presiding commissioner, said fuel meters will be installed on the tanks. The commission also plans to implement fuel-usage logs, according to the audit.

Bollinger County voters have approved four sales-tax levies, the audit said.

In April 1989, voters approved a half-cent general sales tax revenue. It generated about $349,000 in 2016, according to the audit.

Voters approved a half-cent sales tax in April 2003, set to expire in 2007.

In 2006, voters passed a one-eighth-cent sales tax for funding services for the elderly. That tax generated about $87,000 last year, the audit said.

In 2003, voters authorized a half-cent sales tax that was set to expire in October 2007.

Voters in April 2007 approved a half-cent sales tax to replace the expiring sales tax. It generated about $349,000 last year, according to the report.

State law allows counties to impose levies of one-eighth, one-fourth, three-eighths or half-cent.

Although there is no provision against having three sales taxes ... the total sales tax rate cannot exceed one-half cent, the audit stated.

With the two sales taxes for general operations and the senior-citizens sales tax ... the county is imposing total levies of one and one-eighth cent, five-eighths cent above the statutory maximum allowed, the audit found.

