Southeast Missourian

9 point buck

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
User-submitted story by Gavin Venable

Gavin Venable, age 11, of Scott City took this nice 9-point buck from the family farm in November.

