Benefits of scouting

Letter to the Editor

I am a Boy Scout in Troop 5 in Cape Girardeau, and I would like to talk about how the scouting organization helps not only the community, but also the scout.

The first reason would be community service projects. The reason I would say community service helps the most is because of how widespread they can be. For example, every year the BSA holds a food drive, and every year we bring truckloads of food in to sort, and that's just my troop.

One way scouts helps the member is by teaching them how to lead a group of people. A good example of leadership training is NYLT, or National Youth Leadership Training, which teaches participants the proper methods to lead. One way that training is used in scouts is in the troop itself. Every meeting, camp out and event is led by the members of the troop itself, under supervision, of course.

A third way scouting is a benefit is by teaching life skills through merit badges. For example, if you want to learn first aid, you have the opportunity take the first aid merit badge. Others include lifesaving, swimming and wilderness survival. There are also some that you can take for fun, like shotgun shooting, rifle shooting, archery, fishing and many more. So, if for some reason you wonder if scouting really does help its members and the community they are in, think about this.

JOSEPH HAZARD, Cape Girardeau