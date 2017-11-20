Business records 11/20/17
Bankruptcies
Bollinger County
|Bell, Jennifer L. and Joseph R.
|10892
|Bennett, Bobby D.
|10893
|Dugger, Melynda D.
|10926
|Heberlie, Gary W.
|10956
|McCain, William T. and Sherrie D.
|10957
|Miller, Tara D.
|10873
|McCormick, Judy P.
|10886
|Wachter, Tyler J. and Jana L.
|10805
|Mayberry, Amelia E.
|10839
Butler County
|Christenson, Tammy
|10911
|Gentry, Christa J.
|10933
|Staggs, Jackie D.
|10964
|Marlin, Jennifer L.
|10872
|Bridgewater, Lisa R.
|10874
|Hastings, Kourtney L.
|10784
|Durham, Johnny W. L.
|10785
|Richardson, Krista G.
|10809
|Poggioli, Peter J. and Melissa A.
|10816
|Lathum, Dawn A.
|10820
|Taylor, Angela D.
|10821
|Inman, Tammy R.
|10823
|Capps, Terry L.
|10824
|Jackson, Richard P. and Terrina L.
|10836
Cape Girardeau County
|Yamnitz, Brenda K.
|10855
|Wade, Tia K.
|10856
|Jones, Justin
|10858
|Kight, Christopher D.
|10891
|Watkins, Timothy J.
|10894
|Rampley, Elizabeth M.
|10897
|Adams, Brian S.
|10900
|Wallace, Tori L.
|10909
|Sauerbrunn, Richard L. and Rhonda K.
|10918
|Behring, Kimberly J.
|10919
|Moyers, Amber M.
|10928
|Parnell, Donna J. and Michael E.
|10931
|Cruz, Samantha D.
|10934
|Swartzell, Joshua A.
|10949
|Taylor, Richard A.
|10958
|Kincaid, Marcus and Sandra L.
|10966
|Carter, Samia J.
|10862
|Casasola, Edmundo A.
|10864
|Rayfield, Jason M. and Lisa R.
|10865
|Patrick, Cindy S.
|10867
|Luttrell, Steven R. Jr. and Amy N.
|10876
|Tinsley, Sarah B.
|10887
|Sea, Eric R. and Kelly, Jessica E.
|10777
|Murphy, Laura J.
|10778
|Thurm, Chris L. and Andria R.
|10779
|Henson, Megan D.
|10781
|Wright, Terri S.
|10783
|Sumner, Robert F. Jr. and Audra E.
|10791
|Meyer, Joseph M. and Sarah L.
|10792
|Evans, Michael and Shelly L.
|10796
|Hall, Regen L.
|10799
|Coffman, Meredith L.
|10800
|Brown, James A.
|10803
|Rucker, Terri D. and Stoudemire, Calvin Jr.
|10828
|Campbell, Lisa K.
|10833
|Zarate-Alavez, Felix
|10834
|Riojas, David D. Jr.
|10835
|Jenkins, Donna M.
|10843
|Arnn, James A.
|10848
|OKelly, Jordan W.
|10849
|Sterling, Terrance M. and Stacey M.
|10852
Carter County
|Duncan, Michael and Carol
|10881
Dunklin County
|Cross, Brandy
|10907
|Swims, John D. and Ashley D.
|10923
|Vance, Danny W. and Patricia M.
|10945
|Milburn, Archie D. Jr.
|10951
|Owens, Matthew C.
|10965
|Tice, Paula K.
|10970
|Davis, Amanda
|10973
|Dorris, Dean and Brenda
|10974
|Pierce, Amanda A.
|10863
|Harvey, Chad M.
|10866
|Walker, William L.
|10869
|Rice, Johnathan D. and Stephanie L.
|10870
|Wilkinson, Raymond Jr.
|10832
Iron County
|Fulton, Jennifer M.
|10857
|Reed, Sherman L. and Alma M.
|10959
|Baker, Bradley T.
|10818
|Franklin, Rose A.
|10840
|Mathes, Douglas B.
|10841
Madison County
|McCord, Tammy R.
|10837
Mississippi County
|Eschenweck, Edward A. Jr. and Jennifer M.
|10940
|Fleeman, Etta M.
|10878
|Robey, Adrianna R.
|10879
|McCollum, Patricia J.
|10775
|Peters, David B. and Camille R.
|10826
|Wilson, Chandler B.
|10829
|Redfering, James C.
|10830
New Madrid County
|Dooley, Rosemary and Clifford A.
|10895
|Anderson, Robert L. Sr. and Lorain
|10912
|Jones, Erin R.
|10922
|Parden, Shawn D. and Cassandra A.
|10924
|Burton, Jennifer G.
|10953
|Polk, Joseph A.
|10860
|Harris, William R. and Frances V.
|10782
|Meador, Sheila K.
|10831
|Brockman, Brian L.
|10846
Pemiscot County
|Crawford, Juanita
|10902
|Poplin, Brian and Kary
|10903
|White, Thomas and Shirley
|10904
|Rose, Frank J. and Stephanie
|10905
|Foster, Carol S.
|10906
|Ulrich, Andrew P.
|10908
|Stewart, Margaret T.
|10927
|Ledbetter, Donnie R.
|10971
|Gill, Thomas L.
|10972
|Vanvickle, Richard E. and Deborah R.
|10889
|Weber, Gary D. Sr. and Joy K.
|10851
Perry County
|Siegel, Mark A. and Michele
|10901
|Thompson, Larry W.
|10917
|Cox, August E.
|10920
|Morgan, Joseph D.
|10952
|Koenig, Dennis W.
|10871
|Meyer, Sarah A.
|10883
|Neace, Julie R.
|10853
Reynolds County
|Pendley, Connie L.
|10962
|Hollings, Freda A.
|10850
Ripley County
|Albertson, Bryan F.
|10960
|West, Adam H. and Lula R.
|10822
Scott County
|Siebert, Francis J.
|10854
|Owen, James D.
|10859
|Echols, Connie S.
|10898
|Stout, Richard L. and Michelle B.
|10916
|Holland, Brice A. and Christina L.
|10921
|Clay, Pierre M. and Casey E.
|10925
|Hampton, Michael S. and Tammy J.
|10935
|Parham, Sheila K.
|10936
|Smith, Russell L. and Wendy L.
|10942
|Butler, Marc T. and Amy L.
|10954
|Portillo, Candy S.
|10961
|Brown, Tonia R.
|10861
|Walker, Jodie L.
|10868
|Draper, Clark and Lori
|10875
|Anderson, Richard A.
|10884
|Wills, Elmer J. III and Sondra K.
|10776
|Gary, Andrea R.
|10780
|Moreland, Christopher B.
|10788
|King, Thomasa S.
|10793
|Pitts, Candi R.
|10802
|Treadwell, Cintina Y.
|10804
|Patterson, Jerry D. Jr. and Gina L.
|10810
|Reddick, Kasey A.
|10814
|Barker, Kimberly D.
|10825
|Ziegler, Lucas A. and Melanie J.
|10827
|Hudson, Kimberly R.
|10838
|Cave, Ruth A.
|10842
|Rankin, Walter M.
|10854
Shannon County
|Wakefield, Harold E. Jr. and Dana M.
|10948
Ste. Genevieve County
|Steagall, Deborah K.
|10914
|Friese, Michael E. Kaityln B.
|10932
|Helms, Wendy L.
|10968
Stoddard County
|Laminack-Brunzel, Terry L. and Brunzel, Vernon A.
|10899
|Monroe, Shelby J.
|10910
|Fuwell, Sheila M.
|10929
|Deason, Robert O.
|10930
|McCoy, Henry L. Sr. and Linette
|10939
|Stone, Travis D.
|10888
|Fielder, Carl W. and Christy L.
|10795
|Teague, Larry J. F.
|10801
|Tidwell, Courtney E.
|10811
|Johnson, Kenneth D. Jr.
|10845
Wayne County
|Montgomery, Cherie L.
|10877
|Howard, Kent C.
|10880
|Yokel, David M. and Anna M.
|10786
|Keister, Matthew L. and Maegan I.
|10817
|Bronander, Job M. and Rachel E.
|10819
Tax liens
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens filed
Shandy, James, IRS
Shandy, James L., IRS (2)
Horizon Foundation, IRS
Shandy Sandra E. Trust, IRS
Martin, Linda J., IRS
Martin, Ronald L., IRS
Baker, Kimberly A., IRS
SEMO Options Inc., IRS (2)
Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS
Guilliams, Mark R., IRS
Guilliams, Melissa H., IRS
Southeast Snacks Inc., IRS
Leon, Daniel Alvarez, IRS
Schott & Associates PC, IRS
Grace Reliant Health Services LLC, IRS
McWilson, Amanda, IRS
McWilson, Randal, IRS
Duby, Christina A., IRS
Duby, James T., IRS
Haggett, Austin L., IRS
Tax liens discharged
Bollerslev, Henning R.
BMac Supply & Installation
D&L Pest Control Inc.
Dynamic Credentialing Service
Elliott, Theodore A.
James, Cynthia L.
Lowery, Harold S.
Progressive Dental Expressions
Pupek, Joe Jr.
Seabaugh, Steven C.
Payne, Jacqueline S., IRS
Tuscany Coffee Soups & Subs LLC, IRS
WJN Enterprises Inc., IRS
Duby, Christina J., IRS
Duby, James T., IRS
Crites, Gregory L., IRS (3)
Tax liens expunged
Shytle, Brian
Hylen, Christopher
Gomes, Antonio
GetGo Audio
Scott County
Tax liens filed
White, Erica
White, Larry Sr.
Roberts, Christopher R.
Blissett, Michael
Alexander, Kevin, IRS
Collins, Deborah, IRS
Carter P. Fenton Sr. Clinics Inc., IRS
Blissett, Eddie D., IRS
Brashear, Jon R., IRS
Peeler, Jonnie R., IRS
Elliott, Theodore A., IRS
Tax liens discharged
Welter Inc., IRS
McClellan, James M., IRS
Pollock, James G., IRS
Tax liens expunged
Shytle, Brian
Hylen, Christopher
Gomes, Antonio
GetGo Audio LLC
Stoddard County
Tax liens filed
Chasteen, Scott
Duck Creek Enterprises, IRS
Short, Joshua D., IRS
Jones Building Supply, IRS
Matney, Michael S., IRS
Rowland, Charles S., IRS
Blunt, Jason M., IRS
Walker Construction Inc., IRS
Tax liens discharged
Walker, Edwin R.
Rowland, Charles R., IRS (2)
Kennedy Construction Jr., IRS (2)
Business licenses
* Trident Mobile Powerwash & Auto Detail
* Rick Leonard Heating & Air Conditioning
* Joalexcrews LLC
* Alpha 3 Medical Equipment LLC
* Mrs. Sew and Sew
* Pockets 2.0
* Heartland Gymnastics
* Winchester Archery LLC
* Cannon Care Studios LLC
* One Stop Contracting LLC
* Sugar Chic Creamery LLC
* Successful Organizing Solutions
* MC Medical Supply LLC
* Best Fencing LLC
* Pho 8
* A New You Skincare Center
* M&M Detailing
* Doctors Park Animal Hospital
* Southfork Home Center
* Soul Flavors LLC
* STAR Ready Mix Inc.
* Ashley Homestore
* Check N Go
* EJs Place
* Deal Finder
* Hotshots Bar and Restaurant
* Integrity Medical Supply LLC
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: