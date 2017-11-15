Power of the newspaper

Letter to the Editor

The Southeast Missourian recently ran a story about the new CDL training program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. Since the program is not yet fully developed, there has been no marketing or advertising. Despite this lack of outreach, we have been contacted by multiple businesses and nearly 25 individuals about the program. We are incredibly encouraged by the level of interest in the program and owe much to the Southeast Missourian for the article. We are fortunate to have a strong, well-respected community paper sharing the many positive things happening in our region. Seeing the level of interest generated from just one article has been a clear reminder of the paper's importance to our community. Thank you, Marybeth Niederkorn, for the fine piece of journalism. And thank you, Bob Miller, Jon Rust, and the rest of the team at the Southeast Missourian, for finding, writing and sharing the story of our community.

SHAD BURNER, Cape Chamber, Cape Girardeau

RICH PAYNE, Cape Career and Technology Center, Cape Girardeau