- Federal jury finds surgeon Fonn guilty of kickback scheme (11/10/17)4
- Jackson elementary students try to help others with 'kindness boxes' (11/6/17)1
- Plan envisions major changes to downtown landscape (11/7/17)8
- Medical marijuana may go to voters for decision (11/8/17)3
- The challenges in health care (10/31/17)
- Chantelle Becking strives to make a difference through her family and community (11/10/17)
- Living the dream: Kent Crider remains Cape's longest-running radio morning host (11/5/17)1
- New hotel coming to Cape after near-record month for hotel tax revenue (11/7/17)2
- Forester Steve Paes fights wildfires around nation, manages 15,000 acres of Missouri state land (11/6/17)
- Cape County boy writes letter, hears from President Donald Trump (11/10/17)
Opinion page was golden
The Opinion page of Tuesday, November 7 past, is truly solid and pure gold.
No. 1: The editorial regarding Peter Kinder's accomplishments was truly refreshing. We encourage his keeping up the good work.
No. 2: The massacre of abortion letter to the editor by David McNeely of Scott City "drove the nail" through and clinched it on the other side.
No. 3: Health care for veterans by David Larson of Jackson tells a very sad but all too true story of our veterans health care situation. As a WWII veteran, I truly pray to never have to be in their care.
No. 4: As always, the article by Adrienne Ross was superb, well written, and so true regarding our situation in America today.
No. 5: And finally, the article reprint of the Wall Street Journal was equally worthy of reading.
GERALD E. McCLOUD, Perryville, Mo.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: