Home Tour reaches its 30-year anniversary

Editorial

The Lutheran Family & Children's Services annual holiday home tour is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

As Tyler Graef recently reported, the tour will return the first Saturday in December, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The houses include those of Jared Ritter on North Lorimier Street, Mark and Elizabeth Seesing on Good Hope Street, Ted and Jessica Westendorf on Kensington Lane, Tim and Melanie Gutwein on Flagstone Drive and Greg and Linda Illers on Blackberry Ridge Road.

The latter three locations, according to Graef's story, will require a shuttle service from the former Blue Cross Blue Shield building on Siemers Drive. The LFCS home office at 3178 Blattner Drive will serve as the refreshment stop along the route, where tourists can donate canned food for a chance to win prizes including jewelry and $500.

The event usually draws 800 participants or more.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door.

LFCS, according to its Facebook page, serves families during their greatest times of need, focusing on child welfare, mental health services, child and teen development and disaster services. The not-for-profit organization aims to "open doors for people who are challenged by poverty, unexpected pregnancy, violence, divorce, unemployment, illness, homelessness, loneliness and more."

The home tour is always a fun event. We encourage you to take part and help raise funds for a worthy organization.