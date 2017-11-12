Veterans group boycotts NFL

Letter to the Editor

The American Legion was organized almost 100 years ago as a patriotic organization for veterans. The Preamble to its Constitution pledges that For God and Country, we shall associate ourselves together to foster and perpetuate a 100 percent Americanism. Recently there have been public displays of disrespect to the flag of the United States, including during the playing of the national anthem, by individuals and, particularly, by members of the National Football League.

The American Legion realizes there are proper platforms for expressing protest or disagreement, but we vehemently reject using disrespect to the flag of the United States or the national anthem as a platform for publicly expressing protest or disagreement. The NFL has chosen to support these protests while they previously have rejected displays of individual rights for causes such as slain police officers and 9/11 memorials.

Therefore, in support of resolutions passed by the National American Legion and the Department of Missouri American Legion, the members of Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 American Legion in Jackson unanimously voted to approve a ban on playing any National Football League games on any television in its building.

This ban will remain in effect until the NFL changes its support of these protests.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause patrons of our hall and club room, but we must stand by and enforce our principles. We hope these disrespectful displays soon will end.

KEVIN T. McMEEL, commander, Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 American Legion, Jackson