Cape Girardeau County youth receives Missouri 4-H Foundation scholarship

COLUMBIA, Mo.  Five Cape Girardeau County 4-H youth were awarded scholarships on Friday, Sept 29 at the Missouri 4-H Foundations annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia. The foundation awarded 67 scholarships totaling $73,550 to 4-H youth throughout the state.

Hannah Aufdenberg of Jackson, Mo. was awarded the Aleta Crawford 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Aufdenberg is studying Elementary Education at Southeast Missouri University.

Sara Gholson of Jackson, Mo. was awarded the Edna and James Burch Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Gholson is studying Animal Sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Sarah Wichern of Jackson, Mo. was awarded the B.W. Harrison Memorial 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Wichern is studying Human Environmental Studies at Southeast Missouri University.

Renee Peters of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was awarded the B.W. Harrison Memorial 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Peters is studying Business Administration at Southeast Missouri University.

Nathan Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was awarded the Orscheln 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Aufdenberg is studying Chemical Engineering and Agriculture at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

It is with tremendous support from families, foundations, businesses and communities across the state, that the Missouri 4-H Foundation is able to contribute to the education and advancement of Missouris young people, said Mark Goth, Missouri 4-H Foundation chair. Connecting youth to higher education is a fundamental role of the 4-H Youth Development program, and we are committed to supporting the educational achievements of our future leaders.

For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been maximizing youth development opportunities for Missouri youth by raising funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development program, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and promoting the 4-H organization. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 220,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.