4-H members get a taste of college life while participating in a clothing competition

COLUMBIA, Mo.  Anna Ahrens and Lyla Sands from Cape Girardeau County were part of 87 Missouri 4-H youth that participated in a clothing construction and consumerism contest during State 4-H Fashion Review on October 7 on the University of Missouri campus.

This contest helps youth enhance their skills and knowledge about sewing, clothing selection, knitting and crotchet and the importance of setting and achieving goals, said Alison Copeland, MU 4-H youth specialist. State 4-H Fashion Revue is also about connecting young people to the research, education and other efforts MU is doing in these areas. We want them to see what they might be able to do with their interests in college.

The participants, ranging in ages 8-18, participated in a local fashion revue competition either in their county or regional area that qualified them to participate in the state contest.

Fashion Revue participants also gathered in the Memorial Union on the campus to learn about other topics such as textiles and communication skills.

Anna Ahrens placed second in the knit category and Lyla Sands participated in the crochet category.