Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers Competes in State Public Speaking Contest

Adam Koenig and Samuel Koenig, Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers, participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest on September 30, at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Adam was a semifinalist in the senior division extemporaneous speech. Samuel participated in the prepared speech contest with his speech titled Pork Production Sustainability.

Categories were prepared speech, extemporaneous speaking, technology assisted, dramatic and humorous interpretation. The three age divisions were juniors (ages 8-10), intermediate (ages 11-13) and senior (age 14 and over).

Missouri 4-H is a community of over 300,000 youth ages 5-18 from rural farming communities, suburban schoolyards, and urban neighborhoods. 4-H youth are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills, guided by over 10,000 caring adult volunteers statewide. University of Missouri Extension 4-H is the youth development program of the nations Cooperative Extension system. New members and volunteers are always welcome.