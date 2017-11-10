- Plan envisions major changes to downtown landscape (11/7/17)7
Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers Competes in State Public Speaking Contest
Adam Koenig and Samuel Koenig, Cape Girardeau County 4-Hers, participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest on September 30, at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Adam was a semifinalist in the senior division extemporaneous speech. Samuel participated in the prepared speech contest with his speech titled Pork Production Sustainability.
Categories were prepared speech, extemporaneous speaking, technology assisted, dramatic and humorous interpretation. The three age divisions were juniors (ages 8-10), intermediate (ages 11-13) and senior (age 14 and over).
Missouri 4-H is a community of over 300,000 youth ages 5-18 from rural farming communities, suburban schoolyards, and urban neighborhoods. 4-H youth are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills, guided by over 10,000 caring adult volunteers statewide. University of Missouri Extension 4-H is the youth development program of the nations Cooperative Extension system. New members and volunteers are always welcome.