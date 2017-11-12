- Federal jury finds surgeon Fonn guilty of kickback scheme (11/10/17)4
4x4 11/12/17
Brendan Detore
St. Louis
Monopoly was introduced Nov. 5, 1935. What's your favorite board game?
Probably the game of Life.
What do you most respect about veterans?
My dad's a veteran and he's served for 27 years now. He's put a lot of things on hold just to serve his country.
How are you adjusting to daylight saving time?
Great. I got an extra hour of sleep and I appreciate it, it's awesome.
Deer hunting season started this month. Do you hunt?
I do not hunt.
Kyle Dudley
Eureka, Missouri
Monopoly was introduced Nov. 5, 1935. What's your favorite board game?
The game of Life.
What do you most respect about veterans?
Their willingness to protect those that they don't even know.
How are you adjusting to daylight saving time?
I'm enjoying the extra hour of sleep.
Deer hunting season started this month. Do you hunt?
I do not, but I would like to get into it.
Charles Hull
Cape Girardeau
Monopoly was introduced Nov. 5, 1935. What's your favorite board game?
I really don't have one.
What do you most respect about veterans?
Them serving our country.
How are you adjusting to daylight saving time?
I don't like it.
Deer hunting season started this month. Do you hunt?
No.
Melisa Bland
St. Louis
Monopoly was introduced Nov. 5, 1935. What's your favorite board game?
Chess.
What do you most respect about veterans?
That they served our country.
How are you adjusting to daylight saving time?
Just sleeping.
Deer hunting season started this month. Do you hunt?
I don't.
