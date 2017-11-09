Girl Scout Fall Festival: Your Girl Scout Adventure Starts Here!

Girl Scouts practice leadership with grit like a go-getter, problem solve like an innovator, embrace new challenges like a risk-taker, and show empathy like a leader. Girl Scouts is the premier place to provide girls with a safe environment for trying new things and overcoming fears, making them greater challenge-seekers, more proficient students, and, eventually, more successful adults. Discover what it means to be a G.I.R.L. and change the world!

All girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a fall festival! Come register for Girl Scouts and as we celebrate the changing leaves, chilly weather, and all things autumn! Join us Monday, November 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Nell Holcomb Elementary Cafeteria, 6547 State Highway 177, Cape Girardeau or Tuesday, November 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Franklin Elementary Cafeteria, 1550 Themis St, Cape Girardeau.

Annual membership dues for Girl Scouts are $25.00 and financial assistance is available. For more information about this Fall Fest call us at 877-312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

About the Girl Scouts

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent girl leadership development organization. With 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide, Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls' healthy development. With five program pathways  events, series, camp, troops, and travel  girls have more options and more reasons to join than ever before. Through hands-on learning opportunities and a girl-led decision-making process, the Girl Scouts empowers girls to discover a strong sense of self, connect with others in a changing world, and take action to help make the world a better place.

About Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has a membership of just over 12,500 girls and 4,000 adults across 68 counties in central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma. With the support of community partners, donors, and volunteers, we mentor and support girls as they develop crucial life skills and prepare to take the lead  today, tomorrow, and for the rest of their lives. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to Girl Scouts, call 877-312-4764 or visit us on the web at www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

###