Thank you to veterans both past and present

Editorial

Not that most of you needed reminding, but Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year.

Several services are planned, including a ceremony at Freedom Corner at 11 a.m. at Capaha Park, a Veterans Day Parade in uptown Jackson that starts at 4; and don't forget to take some time to drive through the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park or stop by the Veterans Memorial Wall at Brookside Park in Jackson.

Speaking of the Avenue of Flags, the memorial area at Cape County Park North, with the new painted Freedom Rock, is not quite completed, but it has come a long way. The Veterans Memorial Plaza isn't finished, but new permanent flags were recently raised to represent each of the nation's armed forces. A concrete wall is in place that will eventually have a granite facing, which will include the names of fallen vetrans who lived in Cape Girardeau County and fought in foreign wars. Project coordinators are also selling engraved and coated pavers for $1,000, which will go to support the project.

We offer our sincere thanks and gratitude for all veterans for their bravery, sacrifice and willingness to serve. Happy Veterans Day!

Reminder

We'd also like to remind you that Saturday marks the opening of firearms deer season. Please be cautious when driving, particularly at dusk and dawn as deer will be on the move.