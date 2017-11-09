Local photo event is special day for children, parents

Editorial

The stories we write and publish in the Southeast Missourian arent always those that are going to grab a lot of attention, even though perhaps they should.

But we never get tired of sharing stories when our community lifts up those who struggle with disabilities. Time after time, we see our community rise to the occasion and accept, embrace and give to those with special needs.

The latest of many examples is the Lyndons Shining Light photography event. Local photographers Deanna Aravelo, Sherry Rust (wife of editorial board member Rex Rust) and event organizer Laura Schumpert organize photo shoots for families who have children with special needs.

For two hours, the photographers did 50 photo sessions for children who may not be able to sit still, who may act out or have challenges that some photographers cant or wont manage.

Now in its third year, the photography event has become a socializing event for families to come together and talk and share experiences, as well as get photographs of their children.

Theres other children for the children to play with; theres other parents that parents can talk to, Schumpert told journalist Ben Matthews. The sense of community is probably the No. 1 thing Ive seen be the most important part of this event.

Each child gets to choose a small gift after the photo session.

The biggest thing about the event isnt even about the pictures or the snacks and candy, she said. Its about a place that these children can come to that theyre accepted, no matter what. No matter meltdowns or tantrums or anything else, because theres so many places that theyre not.

So true. Thank you to the ladies involved with this photography event and to everyone (and there are so many) who go out of their way to make those with special needs  and their families  feel accepted and comfortable.