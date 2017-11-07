The massacre of abortion

Letter to the Editor

Another "massacre" as 26 die and another 20 or more are wounded in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas this week. Just a few weeks ago 59 were slaughtered and some 500 wounded by a madman with a gun in Las Vegas, Nevada. In New York City, eight died and a dozen were injured as a lunatic in a rented truck mowed them down. Now gnarled fingers from both sides of the political spectrum point, comedians tweet and rhetoric explodes over, yes, "gun control."

Let us ponder the toll that is taken in America every year from terrorism, not gun violence. Terrorism. A total of 75 men, women and children have been slaughtered in America by madmen so far in 2017. Horrible! 925,113. Know what that number represents? That is the number of abortions performed currently in the United States of America in 2017! That number changes every 30 seconds.

Congressmen and congresswomen, representatives and presidents have all in unison sat idly by and allowed the genocide imposed on our unborn by nine Supreme Court Justices to continue since 1973. The blood of 66 million dead babies stains their hands. Let us address the real killer of innocents in America: Abortionist!

DAVID McNEELY, Scott City