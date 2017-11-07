Health care for veterans

Letter to the Editor

"Neglectful care continues to be a problem that plagues VA hospitals. The latest tragic story is of Bill Nutter, a 68-year-old Vietnam veteran who died after a nurse's aide at Massachusetts's Bedford VA Medical Center failed to check on him as ordered by doctors."

Worse, the reason the staff member did not care for Nutter was because she was playing video games."

-- Leah Barkoukis, Townhall, October 19, 2017

Nothing is too good for a United States Military Veteran. And in this case, that is exactly what he received -- nothing!

In this case, the care provided by the VA was his death sentence. What a pity it was for a combat helicopter door gunner to survive the Vietnam War and then die at the hands of a negligent nurse's aide.

To everyone chomping at the bit for the "Bern's" single payer healthcare system, this is exactly what to expect. A corrupt system, staffed by union protected employees, where people lose their lives as the medical workforce is distracted by self-gratifying activities.

To those people who want to live a long, prosperous, and healthy life never fall into the trap that government can provide it. As a matter of fact, it is best to hastily flee in the opposite direction of any government program promising to end a problem.

President Ronald Reagan said, "Government is not a solution to our problem, government is the problem."

DAVID LARSON, Jackson