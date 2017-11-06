Local Church to Host WMU President

On November 11th - 12th, First Baptist Church of Jackson, MO will be hosting the WMU (Women's Missionary Union) President, Linda Cooper, for a weekend dedicated to honoring and praying for those who serve on mission around the world. The WMU is the largest Protestant missions organization for women in the world. Every year thousands of women of all ages gather to make a lasting, positive impact in their communities and around the world. First Baptist Jackson will hold their yearly banquet with on November 11th at 5pm, and will host Linda Cooper as a guest speaker on November 12th at 10:30. First Baptist can be located at 212 South High St. in Jackson, MO, and can be reached at 573-243-8415.