Houston Band Waterparks Set To Head To The Region

There are a myriad of different temperaments and types of people that you can run into in this world. Everyone reacts differently to even basic daily ups and downs. This change can be even more drastic when you add in a major life event like quick success or fame. A little over a year ago Waterparks was a band in Houston that was working on new demos getting prepared to create their first ever full length album. Since then they have exploded on the scene even winning the APMA's prestigious award for Best Breakthrough Artist. Two days before the one year anniversary release of the debut album Double Dare. I got the chance to hop on the phone and talk to the lead singer and ultimate personality Awsten Knight. While I had questions and a direction for the conversation I really did not know what to expect. Not even two minutes in the call I was almost immediately in tears of laughter as he was joking and talking fast explaining his travel for the day, adventures he was on with a friend, and more.

The talk flowed easily and I could hear the excitement in his voice while discussing their new Made In America tour set to start on November 6th. This will be one of the first set of shows that will feature new material from the upcoming sophomore album Entertainment available on January 26th. A lot can change in a short space of time so we spent a few minutes discussing the new album and process. It was actually so much quicker and easier this time around. Last time we had so many demos, like 46 of them, and this time we had 20 something so it didn't take as long. Awsten also gave a glowing review of working with the likes of the Madden brothers, ( frontmen of Good Charlotte). He states that it is so cool to work with idols of his to make something so special like a new album happen. We talked further about if we could expect a new sound with a more seasoned Waterparks. There is always going to be a new sound with everything we put out. Always. There are some songs on this record that don't even have actual instruments on them. We released 'Blonde' as the first single off the record because it's what people expect the most from a Waterparks sound. We release things in a certain order on purpose. We want to make the transition easier if we want to do something new.

With a renewed vigor in creativity and surging popularity the sky is the limit with fresh dreams. You can meet people and travel to places once thought untouchable. I asked Awsten since he has more freedom and networking now if there was anyone in particular he would love to collaborate with in the future. He paused for a second and came back with a slower but more calculated answer. You know, the people that I would really want to collaborate with I would honestly be too afraid to be around...what if I meet an idol of mine and they are having a bad day or something? I don't want that image of them to be ruined, you know what I mean? Although combining works with the likes of artists like Kesha or Tyler, The Creator might be on hold for the moment Awsten states that he would like to start to write with more people.

Who knows what the long term future holds but for the moment they are enjoying the time preparing for the new release and upcoming tour. They will go to places and markets in Canada and California previously not hit and continue with the high flying antics that make their shows a don't miss classic. For now we will wait for the release of Entertainment which will be available on January 26th, 2018 and you will be able to catch them in the area at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on November 21st.