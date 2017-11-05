Letter to the Editor

Recently, narrating a rather unpleasant encounter he had with someone in an office, a friend of mine said, "You know, of late people in our country have become ruder, cruder and more uncivil than ever before!" He wondered if this trend might have something to do with "uncivil behavior" of President Trump we witness day in and day out on television.

The other day President Trump said, "The Press makes me more uncivil than I am." Obviously, he was inadvertently admitting that he was generally uncivil, and that his grouse was only that the Press made him look even more uncivil than he is if that was possible. If a truthful statement ever accidentally escaped from his mouth, this must be it.

A great ancient king named Ashoka (304-232 BCE) wrote in one of his Edicts: "People follow the example I set. I do good deeds so that my subjects also would do good." Reflecting his wisdom, ancient sages said, "Like King, like People."

Improving economy and protecting the country are not the only responsibilities of the President. He must also be a role model for the present as well as future generations. If people see their President as rude, crude, dishonest and uncivil for whatever reason, such behaviors become "normal" and will manifest in people as well.

No wonder we see rather dramatic decline in civility in America over the past two years. Just ask anyone around you politely if this observation is true. Surely, few will disagree.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau