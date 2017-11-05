Positive developments between city and south-side residents

Editorial

When community members become involved, when those who take the initiative to petition their government and voice their problems and potential solutions, when people demand representation and results from their tax dollars, the government has no choice but to listen. But it does have a choice whether to act.

Its been interesting, and enlightening, to see how this dynamic between an engaged south-side contingent and the Cape Girardeau city government is playing out.

Long dormant, the political influence of Cape Girardeaus south side is stirring. Tired of the violence and other issues plaguing it, a growing number of citizens has begun advocating for change.

Two major things have happened in the last week that show the city government is not only listening, but acting upon the ideas and concerns coming from groups associated with the south side of Cape Girardeau.

First, it was announced the city will be setting up a police substation somewhere on the south side of Cape Girardeau. The city is moving the current police station to a central location near Arena Park, leaving the too-small facility on Sprigg Street. While police and city officials say this will have no bearing on patrols on the south side (patrolmen work from their cars as moving offices), the city nonetheless decided it would be a good idea to continue a presence where crime is most common in the city.

The city police department is several years into a community-policing philosophy, which loosely means officers want to come to know people in communities, and build trust, long before they are called in for emergencies. A small substation would be an extension of that. The city is working through scenarios, hoping to find a way to collaborate with a business, rather than leasing and staffing an entire building. We commend the city for looking into this possibility.

The second major announcement came during a special study session by the city council when officials expressed they want to include two new neighborhood parks as part of a tax proposal to go before voters next spring.

The city held several public meetings, gathering input from residents. This is where the city learned the park ideas put forth for voters to consider were missing major improvements from the citys south side, even though groups have been trying to organize support for such a park for more than a year.

Many folks from the south side attended these meetings and made their case. And it was a compelling one. As a result, the city has declared it likely will include two park projects on the ballot for this part of the city.

The city is listening, and acting, upon the pleas from city residents. This is a relatively new dynamic. So often, as weve reported over the years, public hearings and different meetings would not be well attended, not just from the south side but from any of the citys wards. Often, the city staff has been driving the direction of the city, with input from the council. Now, the people are making their voices heard. The city is making them matter.

This is a different story, a different look.

Its a fascinating and encouraging development.