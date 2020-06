Column: Recognizing simple joys

With all the natural disasters and negative stories that have been floating around lately, it’s nice to take some time every now and then to embrace the positive and shed some light on members of our community who make it a point to help others and bring joy to those around them.

This issue of The Best Years includes several of those bright-shining community members, including Don and Betty Lou Vogel, two Cape Girardeau residents who have made it their personal mission to bring bread to people who may be going through a difficult time or have reason to celebrate. As Betty Lou says in the article about the Vogels, “It feels good to share.”

This sentiment is shared by Steve Paes, but not quite in the same way.

Steve is a forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation who helps to fight wildfires around the country, along with his many other duties. So rather than sharing something he’s created, Steve shares his time and effort to help protect and better the lives of those he’s never even met.

During this season of giving and thankfulness, I think it should remain a priority to thank those around us who give without expectation throughout the year — and don’t forget to give yourself a pat on the back as well if I’m talking about you!

I’m grateful for so many things in my life, and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the support of my loving family, friends and boyfriend — so here’s to them and being thankful for the simple joys we experience in life every day.

I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving and take the time to appreciate the simple joys in your lives — and don’t forget to enjoy some pumpkin pie, too!