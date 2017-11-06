Column: Recognizing simple joys

With all the natural disasters and negative stories that have been floating around lately, its nice to take some time every now and then to embrace the positive and shed some light on members of our community who make it a point to help others and bring joy to those around them.

This issue of The Best Years includes several of those bright-shining community members, including Don and Betty Lou Vogel, two Cape Girardeau residents who have made it their personal mission to bring bread to people who may be going through a difficult time or have reason to celebrate. As Betty Lou says in the article about the Vogels, It feels good to share.

This sentiment is shared by Steve Paes, but not quite in the same way.

Steve is a forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation who helps to fight wildfires around the country, along with his many other duties. So rather than sharing something hes created, Steve shares his time and effort to help protect and better the lives of those hes never even met.

During this season of giving and thankfulness, I think it should remain a priority to thank those around us who give without expectation throughout the year  and dont forget to give yourself a pat on the back as well if Im talking about you!

Im grateful for so many things in my life, and I wouldnt be able to do what I do without the support of my loving family, friends and boyfriend  so heres to them and being thankful for the simple joys we experience in life every day.

I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving and take the time to appreciate the simple joys in your lives  and dont forget to enjoy some pumpkin pie, too!