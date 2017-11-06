Slip sliding away

Fast fading, the year 2017 is winding down to its final eight weeks. The days so far have brought turbulent times of massive flooding, devastating fires, severe hurricane harassment and violent attacks worldwide, including the deadliest mass shooting American history in Las Vegas.

The media brought these scenes of suffering victims and shocking destruction into our homes on a 24-hour-a-day schedule. We watched, or we didnt. We could always turn it off; they (the victims) couldnt. Assistance from local, state and national action groups is ongoing. To be sure, it has been a challenging year for too many hard-hit communities, both in the Unite State and in the Caribbean.

On a local level, the weather has been consistently normal, enabling area residents to enjoy special events that brighten even the gloomiest of days.

On a September Wednesday I joined hundreds of senior citizens at The Best Years Active Living Expo at the Isle Casino. Enjoying the multi-displays, hearing music by Jerry Fords band and sampling numerous freebies proved worthwhile, but the standout entertainment for me was Fred Lynchs presentation, Frozen Moments: Images Preserve Our Past. The 42 photo slides with Freds live narration captured scenes from Capes earlier years, as well as the classic shot of Bob Hopes golf drive from the roof of the Show Me Center. The half-hour show was over all too soon; we left wanting more. Hopefully, Fred will be on the Expo program again next fall.

The evening of Aug. 26 brought alumni from Central Highs Class of 1967 to the Osage Centre for their 50th anniversary. Mike Fiehler, emcee, and Larry Johnson, class president, kept the program alive after Vicki Boren led classmates in singing the alma mater. Kudos to Peggy Foster Kitchen and other locals who put together the weekend reunion. As one of four teacher guests, I was escorted by John and Gail Long of OFallon, Illinois.

Another summer happening was the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. All we had to do was look up through those special glasses until the eclipse entered totality for a spectacular two-minute show.

October brought a special concert by the Blackwood Brothers Quartet to Westminster Presbyterian Church. When my group arrived we were lucky to find the remaining four seats. We joined in the pre-concert gospel sing-along, then settled in to hear the beloved familiar hymns in four-part harmony.

Another fall event that attracted music lovers was the Sunday afternoon concert by the Perry County Chorale under the direction of Tyson Wunderlich. Presented at the Old Hanover Lutheran Church, the program of traditional and historic music celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation.

Here it is, mid-October, and Im running late for this column deadline. I blame it on the seemingly endless baseball playoffs that lure me from my writing schedule. I realized yesterday when the apple butter lady phoned with the message, Your order is in that October is slipping away.

Once again my friend Velma Roloff from Christ Evangelical Church brought by my winter stash of delicious apple butter. With a smile she asked, How long have you been getting our apple butter? Had to think a minute and came up with a guesstimate of at least 25 years.

And its still Oh, so good!