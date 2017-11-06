Delicious Reading: Oreo Brookies from Shugary Sweets
The first thing Aimee, the author of the blog Shugary Sweets, wants you to know is yes, SHUGARY is spelled correctly. Its a take on my last name. When she started her blog in 2007, it was dedicated to family life, but she re-branded in 2011 as a food blog. She is a self-taught foodie and combines old- fashioned comfort food with convenience foods in an effort to appeal to everyone but mostly my own family. Her favorite dessert is Rice Krispie Treats (she has a whole section of the blog dedicated to variations on them) but what brought me to her site was a brookie recipe I found on Pinterest.
The brookie a brownie and cookie hybrid has always held extra appeal to me because my family nickname as a child was Brookie. So, it seems as if this dessert is named for me. However, I made it in honor of my husbands October birthday because he said it would be fun to have something different than cake. Because we would be celebrating during the workweek, I looked for a shortcut ... but wondered if it would be possible to use boxed mix and refrigerated cookie dough and get a good result. We did!
While this was an over-the-top birthday treat, I think I will also make it for Thanksgiving. My pumpkin pie is wonderful, but it is often only eaten by me and my mom, despite the many guests we host. This will be the ninth year I invite my international students to join us for the intercultural experience of a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner. They try a lot of new foods that day dressing/stuffing, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. But, they usually choose a chocolate dessert that someone brings instead of my pie. I realize eating a gourd in a pie might seem strange to them, but a friend recently told me another reason it isnt appealing for some of my students. She was a missionary in China and found that because cinnamon is often used medicinally there, people dont like the taste of it in sweets. Theres no cinnamon to be found in this monster dessert and its easy enough, my kids can make it while I tend to basting the bird.
Oreo Brookies
This recipe originally was published as Spooky Brookies on shugarysweets.com.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
* 1 box (18.75 oz) Brownie Mix (makes an 8x8 inch pan)
* 1/4 cup water
* 1/3 cup oil
* 1 large egg
* 16 Oreos
* 1 package (16.5 ounces) Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (I used break and bake)
* 1/2 cup milk chocolate morsels
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line an 8 or 9inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside. Mix ingredients for brownies in a large bowl using a whisk. Mix until just combined. Pour into bottom of baking dish, spreading so batter goes all the way to the sides.
Top with 16 Oreo cookies. Breaking the chocolate chip cookie dough into chunks, drop by tablespoons onto the brownie/Oreo layer. Continue until all cookie dough is used, and brownies are nearly covered. Top with extra milk chocolate morsels. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
Allow brookies to cool at room temperature. Once cooled, cover with foil and refrigerate for 2 hours (or overnight). Cut into 16 bars. ENJOY.
(For the spooky version, she used Halloween Oreos and candy eyes, then pressed the eyes onto melted chocolate chips.)
More to explore
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville3PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State13On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston3SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Cape Habitat completes a home in Jackson, its 60th2Almost five years ago, Lisa Boyd and her children lost the Cape Girardeau home they were renting to a fire. Over the weekend, Boyd took possession to a brand-new home in Jackson, the 60th residence built by Cape Area Habitat for Humanity. Its...
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....