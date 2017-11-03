Santa Express Train Rides Tickets

Join us for either of The Santa Express Christmas Trains on Tuesday, November 28 or on Thursday, November 30. Both trains board at 5:30 p.m. and run from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway in Jackson, MO. Tickets are will-call and can be picked up before boarding of the train at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for children and adults; children under 2 are free.

Tickets for the Tuesday, November 28 train can be bought online at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Santatraincco

Tickets for the Thursday, November 30 train can be bought online at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Santatrainlambdapieta

If you would like to purchase tickets for the Tuesday, November 28 train in person (cash only), you can in the Communication Studies Office in Academic Hall Room 213 at Southeast Missouri State University between the hours of 8:00 and 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the Thursday, November 30 train are online sales only.

All proceeds go towards Collegiate Communication Organization/COMMrades and Lambda Pi Eta Student Honor Society. Both nonprofit student organizations are housed in SEMOs Department of Communication Studies. We will not hold tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.