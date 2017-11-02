Jackson High School FBLA Completes Community Service Project: Downtown Dog Houses

This year Jackson FBLA hosted its second annual community service project, Downtown Dog Houses. FBLA officers Bailey Huff and Lainey Conklin organized a week long project that took place October 23 through October 27. Downtown Dog Houses will created a co-partnership with Macs Mission, a local dog rescue in Jackson, Missouri.

The project began on Monday, October 23, where nine members of FBLA brought in over fivity-four items to help local animals in need. All items that were brought to the organization will be used to help sick and malnourished animals. On Tuesday, October 24, twenty members participated in walking twenty dogs for Macs Mission. This activity allowed Jackson FBLA members to be active along with helping the animals remain healthy and happy. Wednesday, October 25, sixteen members received the opportunity to wash five puppies/dogs for Macs Mission. On Thursday, October 26, Jacksons forty-four members made dog treats with a local school organization, Jackson FCCLA, then they delivered these treats to Macs Mission, Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary and the Humane Society of Cape Girardeau. Lastly, on Friday, October 27, members ended the week by donating cheeseburgers to Macs Mission, and played with the animals that they will spend the whole week caring for.

About FBLA-PBL, Inc.

