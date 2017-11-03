- Southern Illinois farmer's grapevines destroyed by dicamba; four years of work lost (10/29/17)2
- New fried-chicken franchise, Zaxby's, coming to Cape (10/25/17)
- Trial over kickback allegations against Cape doctor begins Wednesday (10/25/17)3
- Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term (10/29/17)
- Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape (10/30/17)
- Strange real-estate arrangement holds back lease opportunities at Hancock, Big Lots location (11/2/17)1
- Historic building once used as a black school in Jackson makes endangered list (10/30/17)
- Cape to be featured in HGTV show again (11/1/17)
- The challenges in health care (10/31/17)
- Big scare: Man's haunted lawn also serves as charity fundraiser (10/31/17)1
Levi's Adventure Trail unveiled to public Sunday
After 5 1/2 years of dedication, Levi's Adventure Trail soon will become a reality.
A grand opening is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of the Native-American themed, ADA-accessible playground facility at Cape Girardeau County Park South.
The playground is named after Levi Stephen Collom, 3, of Benton, Missouri, who died during his sleep March 17, 2012. Levi loved the outdoors and camping, exploring nature and superheroes.
The playground serves as a reminder of an adventurous soul that was lost much too early. The interactive exhibit will incorporate things Levi loved. The play area includes a small zip line, as well as a water feature, a three-story climbing structure with a clubhouse, a concrete tepee and canoe.
A lot of hard work, fundraising and love went into the project. We think children will love the playground. If you can make it, we encourage you to attend the grand opening Sunday. Thank you to all who made the playground possible.