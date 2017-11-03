Levi's Adventure Trail unveiled to public Sunday

Editorial

After 5 1/2 years of dedication, Levi's Adventure Trail soon will become a reality.

A grand opening is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of the Native-American themed, ADA-accessible playground facility at Cape Girardeau County Park South.

The playground is named after Levi Stephen Collom, 3, of Benton, Missouri, who died during his sleep March 17, 2012. Levi loved the outdoors and camping, exploring nature and superheroes.

The playground serves as a reminder of an adventurous soul that was lost much too early. The interactive exhibit will incorporate things Levi loved. The play area includes a small zip line, as well as a water feature, a three-story climbing structure with a clubhouse, a concrete tepee and canoe.

A lot of hard work, fundraising and love went into the project. We think children will love the playground. If you can make it, we encourage you to attend the grand opening Sunday. Thank you to all who made the playground possible.