Halloween Carnival at Guardian Angel School, Oran

The Guardian Angel Home & School hosted their Halloween Carnival at Guardian Angel School on Friday, October 27. Half the gym was filled with games and the other half with tables. Parents ran the games and gave candy out for prizes. Other parents cooked chili, chicken noodle soup, hot dogs & nachos with cheese, which was then served to the hungry crowd all evening for a low price. A 50/50 raffle was won by Kristi Schlosser, who donated her proceeds back and a gun raffle ended that evening and was won by Mark Hobbs. The Jr. Beta sponsored a haunted hayride which gave scares and chills to young and old alike. A costume contest was also held this year. The winners were: Best Over All-3 Blind Mice (Haley Webb, Taylor Hobbs, Daley Siebert); Most Original-Chucky's Bride (Harper Gadberry); & Scariest-Zombie Doctor (Zander Roberts). Mark your calendar and join us for all the fun next year, the last Friday before Halloween.