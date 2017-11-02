- Southern Illinois farmer's grapevines destroyed by dicamba; four years of work lost (10/29/17)2
- Strange real-estate arrangement holds back lease opportunities at Hancock, Big Lots location (11/2/17)1
- Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term (10/29/17)
- Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape (10/30/17)
- The challenges in health care (10/31/17)
- New fried-chicken franchise, Zaxby's, coming to Cape (10/25/17)
- Historic building once used as a black school in Jackson makes endangered list (10/30/17)
- Cape to be featured in HGTV show again (11/1/17)
- Big scare: Man's haunted lawn also serves as charity fundraiser (10/31/17)1
- Two suspects in Ellington slayings are arrested in Ohio (10/30/17)
Halloween Carnival at Guardian Angel School, Oran
The Guardian Angel Home & School hosted their Halloween Carnival at Guardian Angel School on Friday, October 27. Half the gym was filled with games and the other half with tables. Parents ran the games and gave candy out for prizes. Other parents cooked chili, chicken noodle soup, hot dogs & nachos with cheese, which was then served to the hungry crowd all evening for a low price. A 50/50 raffle was won by Kristi Schlosser, who donated her proceeds back and a gun raffle ended that evening and was won by Mark Hobbs. The Jr. Beta sponsored a haunted hayride which gave scares and chills to young and old alike. A costume contest was also held this year. The winners were: Best Over All-3 Blind Mice (Haley Webb, Taylor Hobbs, Daley Siebert); Most Original-Chucky's Bride (Harper Gadberry); & Scariest-Zombie Doctor (Zander Roberts). Mark your calendar and join us for all the fun next year, the last Friday before Halloween.