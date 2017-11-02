*Menu
Saints Program at Guardian Angel School, Oran

Thursday, November 2, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The students and the Saint portrayed are: Brittany Dirnberger (St. Dorothy of Caesarea), Lydia Tankersley (St. Christina of Bolsena), Traci Hency (St. Rose of Lima), Camryn Lynch (St. Cecilia), Jordan Diebold (St. Julia of Carthage), Hailee Baker (St. Bernadette), & Seth Reed (St. Patrick of Ireland).

One tradition of Guardian Angel School is the 8th grade class having a Saints program close to All Saints Day, November 1. This year's program was on Wednesday, October 25 in Guardian Angel Church. Each 8th grader is required to research a favorite Saint for Michelle Priggel's religion class and write a description of the Saint's life. During the program, each student dresses as the Saint chosen and reads the written report about that Saint.

