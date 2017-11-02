*Menu
Beggs Farm Field Trip

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Thursday, November 2, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
First grade students Lila Peterson, Darci Booth, & Gianna LeGrand stopped selecting pumpkins to pose for a picture.

When you put Fall and school field trips together, you come up with a Beggs Farm Field Trip in Blodgett, MO. Guardian Angel students, faculty, and guests traveled to Beggs on Wednesday, October 18. Students had fun playing the games, swimming through the corn bin and picking out the best pumpkins, among other activities. The weather was beautiful that day and everyone was exhausted when they returned to school in the afternoon.

Seventh graders Lawson Hahn, Drew Pobst, & Riley Schlosser show off their pumpkins.
Pre-K Students Maebry Enderle & Kambrie Seabaugh enjoyed playing in the corn bin.
