Four-star general remembered in wall of fame ceremony

Editorial

The late Gen. Seth McKee's likeness has been added to the Missouri Wall of Fame at Cape Girardeau's riverfront.

McKee was a highly decorated military leader, a four-star general described as "one of the fathers" of the U.S. Air Force.

At the time of his death, he was the highest-ranking survivor of the D-Day invasion of France during World War II.

McKee earned many medals and accolades.

He spent much of his youth in Southeast Missouri, graduating from Central High School in 1934 and attending Southeast Missouri State University from 1934 to 1937, according to a story written by reporter Mark Bliss after McKee's death.

McKee served under six presidents, beginning with Franklin Roosevelt and ending with Richard Nixon.

"I had good relationships with a lot of them," McKee said in an interview in 2012.

The wall of fame ceremony took place on Oct. 23, and was attended by family, friends, a color guard and dignitaries, including Mayor Harry Rediger and former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

McKee left a lasting legacy, and the portrait on the wall of fame will now serve as a reminder of the significant life lived by the general.