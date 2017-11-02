Prayer 11-2-17

Most read stories
- New fried-chicken franchise, Zaxby's, coming to Cape (10/25/17)
- Trial over kickback allegations against Cape doctor begins Wednesday (10/25/17)3
- Southern Illinois farmer's grapevines destroyed by dicamba; four years of work lost (10/29/17)2
- Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term (10/29/17)
- Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape (10/30/17)
- Historic building once used as a black school in Jackson makes endangered list (10/30/17)
- Two suspects in Ellington slayings are arrested in Ohio (10/30/17)
- Big scare: Man's haunted lawn also serves as charity fundraiser (10/31/17)1
- Local prosecutor to run for judge (10/31/17)
- Afterlife for a hearse (10/29/17)2