Congratulations to CIT Officer Award recipients

Editorial

More and more local officers are being trained how to deal with intense situations, especially those involving citizens with a mental illness. The ability to slow down a crisis involving a mentally ill person, including one who may be suicidal, is critical. Police are learning techniques to de-escalate situations and are saving lives in the process.

Several local officers were recognized recently at a banquet in Perryville, Missouri. The Southeast Missouri CIT Council comprises members from a dozen law-enforcement agencies, and about 30 to 40 of the coalition meet monthly. At least 40 hours of CIT training are needed to graduate with a certification in CIT.

Retired California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Briggs delivered the keynote address. Briggs used techniques similar to those taught in CIT training to de-escalate more than 200 would-be jumpers on the Golden Gate Bridge, earning the nickname, "Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge." He said 60 people on average commit suicide there every year.

"When I first started working on the bridge I had no training and it was horrible," he said, adding it "changed things dramatically."

"We're trained to go in and handle things," he said, but CIT training opened his eyes to the power of slowing down. "I learned so much about active-listening skills."

The officers who are learning CIT techniques are doing a great service to the community, and adapting their approach to those who, frankly, are suffering in one way or another. That doesn't mean those with mental illnesses shouldn't be held accountable for the laws they break, but de-escalation can save lives, or extra charges and years in prison.

The following officers received the CIT Officer Award of Excellence:

* Ben Neff of the Perryville Police Department

* Andrew Pecinta of Perry County Sheriff's Department

* Jason Morgan of the SEMO Department of Public Safety

* Jake Carter of the Cape Girardeau Police Department

* Carrie Berry of the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department

Thank you to all our officers, who go about their duties of public service and public safety. Thank you, especially, to those who can maintain poise and patience during difficult moments.