Dillon Donley bags a 12 point buck!

Monday, October 30, 2017
User-submitted story by Joyce Cliff
Dillon Donley with his 12 point buck

Dillon Donley, 13 years old, of Kelso, bagged this monster 12 point buck this weekend during youth hunt. Photo credit goes to his step dad, Garrett Moll

Dillon Donley and Garrett Moll
