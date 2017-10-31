Be safe: Tips to protect yourself and kids this evening

Editorial

Tonight is Halloween, so we want to remind everyone to be safe tonight as you're driving around and escorting your children on their trick-or-treating ventures.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to safekids.org. According to that website, here are some safety tips to think about tonight:

* Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child's vision, try nontoxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.

* Have children use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

* Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If children are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

* Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for children during those hours.

Children should use sidewalks where possible, and if no sidewalk is available, walk on the very edge of the street facing traffic.

If you're welcoming trick-or-treaters, it's recommended to restrain pets, light your yards as much as possible.

As a reminder, several churches are offering trunk or treat activities. Check out semoevents.com to see what's going on around town.

Have fun tonight, but be safe!