Missouri selects 4 fellows for Delta Leadership program
MISSISSIPPI RIVER DELTA REGION Missouri is sending four leaders from across the
southeastern portion of the state to the Delta Regional Authoritys (DRA) Delta Leadership
Institute (DLI.) They will join fellows from seven other states and participate in the 10-month
DLI Executive Academy program to help further their skills in community leadership and policy
development to promote regional collaboration and local economic growth across DRAs eight state region.
Missouris DLI fellows will attend six sessions across the region, visiting each of the eight states
in the DRA footprint. They will engage in policy and program development, advocacy training,
case-study discussions, and on-the-ground field experiences aligned with DRAs priorities for
the region. Those priorities include: transportation and infrastructure; workforce training and
education; entrepreneurship and disaster resilience for small businesses and communities;
public health; policy and governance; and culture and tourism.
DRA is pleased to begin working with this new class of leaders from southeast Missouri who
are committed to learning from each other and working together with their fellow leaders from
other states to build a strong future for the Delta, said Peter Kinder, alternate federal cochairman
of DRA. As a Missouri native, I am proud to announce this group and support their
collaborative efforts with their colleagues from other Delta-region states.
The fellows, who were selected by Gov. Greitens and DRA leadership, represent a diverse
cohort of community leaders. The class includes seven members from Alabama; eight from
Arkansas; five from Illinois; five from Kentucky; seven from Louisiana; eight from Mississippi;
four from Missouri; and seven from Tennessee.
Missouris 2017-2018 DLI Executive Academy fellows are:
Kelli Behrle of Perryville | Project Coordinator at the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University
Trish Erzfeld of Perryville | Director of Perry County Heritage Tourism
Jay Lancaster of Sikeston | Director of Public Works for the City of Sikeston
Hillary Starnes of Dexter | Executive Director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce and
Economic Development
Since 2005, DLI has worked to strengthen the knowledge and skills of community leaders across
the Delta by broadening their understanding of regional issues and building a corps of alumni
that have a regional and national perspective. Upon graduation, the 51 new members will have
a toolkit of resources for addressing issues facing their local communities and providing the
training and professional development needed to extend the pipeline of skilled local leadership
within Delta communities.
About the Delta Regional Authority and the Delta Leadership Institute
The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build
communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development and
infrastructure projects in 252 counties and parishes across eight states. DRA has provided
leadership development to nearly 500 community leaders over twelve years and strengthened
regional collaboration through the Delta Leadership Institute. DLI is a program of the Delta
Regional Authority in partnership with three institutions of higher education from the DRAs
states: the University of Alabama, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro and the University of
Louisiana Monroe. Learn more at www.dra.gov/leadership.