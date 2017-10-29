*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Mo Bunnies Rabbitry October 2017

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, October 29, 2017
User-submitted story by Brenda Kneir
Mark Kneir with Judge Dr. Steve Rousche and BOB & BOS Creme d'Argent Doe and Buck.

Mo Bunnies Rabbitry is having a great October show season. Starting Oct.1 with a Creme d'Argent Intermediate doe and Jersey Wooly Sr.doe placing in the top 5 of their class at the ARBA National Convention and Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oct. 7 at the Monroe County RBA show in Waterloo Illinois More's Starr was Best of Group both Shows A & B and BEST OF BREED Show A. Several other Mo Bunnies rabbits were first place and BEST OF GROUP winners.

Oct 21. KIAM RBA in West Frankfort Illinois Mo Bunnies Lydi made her show debut with first place Jr doe in the Tan Variety show A and BEST OPPOSITE SEX JERSEY WOOLY show B.

Oct. 28th at Chrisney Indiana Creme d'Argents captured BEST OF BREED AND BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED IN Show A & BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED Show B.

Jersey Woolies More's Starr was BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED IN Show A & Show B.

Brenda Kneir with ARBA Judge Adam McCabe and BOS winner Mo Bunnies Lydi.
More's Starr.
Mo Bunnies Lydi
Brenda Kneir and ARBA judge Mark Jacobs with BEST OF BREED JERSEY WOOLY, More's Starr.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: