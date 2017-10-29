- New fried-chicken franchise, Zaxby's, coming to Cape (10/25/17)
Mo Bunnies Rabbitry October 2017
Mo Bunnies Rabbitry is having a great October show season. Starting Oct.1 with a Creme d'Argent Intermediate doe and Jersey Wooly Sr.doe placing in the top 5 of their class at the ARBA National Convention and Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oct. 7 at the Monroe County RBA show in Waterloo Illinois More's Starr was Best of Group both Shows A & B and BEST OF BREED Show A. Several other Mo Bunnies rabbits were first place and BEST OF GROUP winners.
Oct 21. KIAM RBA in West Frankfort Illinois Mo Bunnies Lydi made her show debut with first place Jr doe in the Tan Variety show A and BEST OPPOSITE SEX JERSEY WOOLY show B.
Oct. 28th at Chrisney Indiana Creme d'Argents captured BEST OF BREED AND BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED IN Show A & BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED Show B.
Jersey Woolies More's Starr was BEST OPPOSITE SEX BREED IN Show A & Show B.