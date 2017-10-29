*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Choristers and Southern Harmony To Perform In Branson

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, October 29, 2017
User-submitted story by J. Ganiel

The Immaculate Conception Church Choristers of Jackson, along with Bob Collier and Mike Grant of "Southern Harmony", will be opening for the Haygood Family this Saturday, Nov. 4th at 6:50P.M. at the Clay Cooper Theater. The twenty-four minute nonstop show will feature hits from the Beach Boys, Andra Day, Tom T. Hall, Jackie DeShannon, Loretta Lynn, and Mary Chapin Carpenter. This will be the third time they will be appearing in Branson. Past performances were with Barbara Fairchild and at Silver Dollar City.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: