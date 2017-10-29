Sports World speaker will present to schools, men's breakfast

Editorial

For many years Sports World Inc., working with local businessman Bob Nations and a group of supporters, have brought professional athletes to speak to students in local schools and community groups.

This year, the assemblies will feature former Olympic bobsledder and professional wrestler Chip Minton.

Minton is scheduled to make several stops between Nov. 1-3 in Southeast Missouri, including several schools, the university student athletes, Cape Girardeau Police Department and to a group of men at a breakfast.

The Sports World motto is something that resonates with young and old alike. "You're not born a Winner; You're not born a Loser; You're born a CHOOSER." Each of the speakers over the years has reinforced this message, which includes making wise decisions and staying away from drugs and alcohol.

Each of the speakers also has a strong testimony of faith in God, something that guides their moral compass and life decisions.

Local men are encouraged to hear Minton, and others, speak and join in prayer at the men's prayer breakfast. Doors open at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Ray's Convention Center. The program begins at 6:45 a.m. and will finish no later than 7:30 a.m. Breakfast is available for $7 at the door.

Thank you to Bob and Bonnie Nations and all the supporters who help make the Sports World outreach possible. And thank you to Marc Harris and his group of volunteers who have been dedicated to continueing the men's prayer breakfast.